Juvenile apprehended for stabbing man in Tigri

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old was apprehended for allegedly thrashing and stabbing a 19-year-old man in south Delhis Tigri area, police said Wednesday. The injured was identified as Gaurav and according to his statement two persons had attacked him, they said. At noon on March 21, the police received information from AIIMS that an injured man, suspected to be the victim in a criminal case, had been admitted, a senior police officer said. On March 22, the doctor in-charge, based on medical reports, opined that Gaurav had been physically assaulted and stabbed multiple times in the upper abdomen, chest, left side of the neck and incised wound on the right side of the face. Subsequently, a case under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) was registered and the juvenile was apprehended on the same day, they said. During investigation, the police found Gaurav used to run an egg stall and one Ajay, a resident of JJ Colony in Tigri area, used to run a vegetable stall near by, police said. In 2017, Gaurav attacked Ajay with a knife after a quarrel erupted between them and Gaurav was apprehended as a 'child in conflict of law' in that case, police said. Since then, there was an ongoing enmity between Gaurav and Ajay. While the juvenile was apprehended, efforts are on to nab Ajay, who is still at large, they added.