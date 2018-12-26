Juvenile held for raping and killing woman

(Eds: Recasts overnight story) Puducherry, Dec 26 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly raping and killing a 25-year-old woman at her home in a village here, police said.The victim's mother had filed a complaint with police on December 18 that her daughter was found dead in her home, in Kuyavarpalayam, with her throat slit, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said Tuesday.The post-mortem report confirmed she was raped and then killed, he said.During interrogation, the boy aged 17, who lived near the victim's home, confessed to the crime.Police said the accused was rearing pigeons and used to frequent the victim's home to see if any of the pigeons had alighted on her home's terrace.There were quarrels between him and the victim who objected to his coming to the house often.The juvenile had allegedly come to her home on December 18 when the victim was alone. Following an altercation, the boy hit the woman on her face with a brick and slit her throat with a knife after allegedly raping her.The accused was apprehended and sent to an observation home, police said. PTI COR DPB ROH ABHABH