JW Marriott Chandigarh,comes up with food truck concept

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Claiming to have added an all-new dimension to food and beverage landscape, JW Marriott today launched a food truck here to cater to varied gastronomical preferences of the citys populace.

The newly launched food truck at JW Marriott Chandigarh serves an exquisite menu that offers a mix of Indian, oriental, western and Italian comfort food, claimed Naveen Handa, the Executive Chef at the hotel, while speaking on the sidelines of the event. Launched in an alfresco set-up, the food truck is an inventive open-air destination for tri-city residents, offering luxurious air-conditioned cabanas and condos around the truck. "Stationed next to the Lounge, which serves an exquisite array of premium drinks and exotic brews, the food truck offers guests the opportunity to enjoy delectable food," he said. Elaborating on the food truck concept, which he claims is the regions first in a five-star hotel, he said, "We wanted to bring an innovative concept to the city which allows our patrons to have a great time under the open skies."

"The innovative menu gives the patrons an opportunity to experiment and titillate their taste buds with mouth-watering fusion delights." Handa said one dish which is unique is Open palm, designed and crafted in the shape of Chandigarhs Open Hand Monument. "I have made a shell of open palm, and I am serving Asian stir fry options in it," he said. PTI SUN MR MR