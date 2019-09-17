JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity Paves the Way to Sustainability With an A.I. Aided Water Treatment Plant, the First in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) #THANKYOUFORTOMORROWJWDELHI New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaJW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has initiated its path to sustainability by going plastic-free with its flag-ship Water Treatment and Purification Plant that is programmed on Artificial-Intelligence technology, the first in the country. The crux of this initiative is to replace all plastic water bottles from the hotel with re-usable glass water bottles, bottled with treated water that is optimally alkaline and mineralized. With approximately 17,00,000 plastic bottles used on premises last year, the Engineering team, headed by Rahul Sisodia, Director of Engineering galvanized this project for a sustainable solution. In-depth research, field trips and engagement with environment and industry experts saw the establishment of the Water Treatment and Purification Plant on the hotels premises in January 2019. The treatment plant provides water with added minerals like calcium, potassium, silica, magnesium and bicarbonate, making it much healthier than regular water. As a quality check, one bottle from every batch is sent to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL) certified laboratories that test water purity and content. Findings from these tests are used to maintain and improve the quality of water. The standards are further monitored real time with a QR code printed on the bottle neck tag that generates live data on the pH level, TDS, carbon footprint and production.The need of the hour is concrete action for a sustainable future, I am proud of my team and their relentless efforts to see this project materialize. We would gladly share the learnings and mechanism of our in-house water treatment plant with any and all organizations in our bid to help sustain and protect the environment. While we have taken the first step, we need the support of our partners and fraternity to ensure we make a meaningful difference for the generations to follow, says Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, Plastic-Free JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity.As part of Marriott Internationals, Serve 360 campaign, the hotel is proud to acknowledge the worlds most pressing social, environmental and economic issues. With the size and scale of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, it is a unique opportunity to address a global responsibility, guided by Marriott Internationals 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals; it is a commitment to reduce waste to landfills by 45%. View the interesting campaign videos here: Part 1 - https://bit.ly/2mgdWe1 Part 2 - https://bit.ly/2kgIlZ2 Part 3 - https://bit.ly/2kyPxA5Part 4 - https://bit.ly/2km80jdTo find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.About JW Marriott New Delhi AerocityJW Marriott Hotels & Resorts expanded its luxury portfolio in India with the debut of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity on November 21, 2013. The hotel is a luxury destination in Aerocity which has 511 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, situated at a prime location adjacent to Central Delhi and Gurgaon, conveniently located at a 7 mins drive from Airport. The hotel offers an alluring array of five restaurants and lounges including K3 - New Delhis Food Theatre, Akira Back, Playground, Delhi Baking Company and JW Lounge. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity features one of the citys largest meeting and conference facilities with over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom. The distinct features of the hotel also include 24 hours operational Quan Spa, an outdoor heated Swimming Pool and a modern Fitness Centre. To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.About JW MarriottJW Marriott is part of Marriott Internationals luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. The impressive array of award-winning hotels cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers seeking The JW Treatment the brand's philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. These experiences help guests to be fully present, foster connections and feed the soul. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together, act with intention and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 80 JW Marriott hotels in more than 25 countries and territories. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriotts travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest(SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi talking about the Plastic free Journey of the hotelGlass water bottle PWRPWR