Jyothy Labs Q4 profit up 11 pc to Rs 67 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories Tuesday reported 11.10 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 67.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.The company posted a net profit of Rs 60.35 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.Net sales stood at Rs 504.29 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 474.49 crore in the year-ago period.Net profit for the last fiscal rose to Rs 193.17 crore as against Rs 160.53 crore in 2017-18. Net sales stood at Rs 1,768.88 crore for 2018-19 as compared with Rs 1,644.13 crore. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 each for 2018-19, Jyothy Laboratories said. "Financial year 2018-19 has been a positive year for FMCG industry. The aspirational tastes of Indian consumers are undergoing changes resulting in enhancing demand for use of branded FMCG products," Chairman and MD M P Ramachandran said. Shares of Jyothy Laboratories closed at Rs 169.40 per scrip on BSE, down 4.90 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT RUJ ANUANU