Jyoti Deshpande steps down as Executive Director of Eros Intl

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Eros International Media today said Jyoti Deshpande has stepped down from the post of Executive Director as she has been appointed as the President of media and entertainment business at Reliance Industries.

Deshpande, who has been appointed as the President of the Chairmans office for media and entertainment business at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) effective April 1, will continue to be associated with the company as non-executive non-independent director, Eros International said in a BSE filing.

Last month, RIL announced it will acquire 5 per cent stake, through its subsidiary, in Eros International for Rs 1,000 crore with a view to producing and acquiring Indian films and digital originals across all languages.

Both the companies agreed to partner in India to jointly produce and consolidate content from across the country.

Shares of Eros International Media closed 3.43 per cent up at Rs 172.05 apiece on BSE.