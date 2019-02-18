K C Palanisamy plea in HC for fair elections in AIADMK under EC watch

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Election Commission (EC), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on expelled AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy's plea seeking directions to ensure free and fair elections in the AIADMK including removal of the two leaders from party posts.Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the EC and the two top leaders of AIADMK seeking their stand on the petition of Palanisamy, who has sought that Palaniswami and Panneerselvam be removed from the posts of joint coordinator and coordinator respectively in the party.Apart from that, the petition also seeks directions to the EC to de-recognise any amendment made to the party's constitution or by-laws after the demise of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.Palanisamy, represented by senior advocate N Hariharan and advocate Anwesh Madhukar, moved the high court after the EC disposed of his representation seeking the same reliefs.The poll panel on October 31 last year, had declined to interfere with the party's functioning or appoint any of its officials to oversee the internal elections.In his representation, he had also challenged the abolishing of the post of Secretary General in the party allegedly by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam and aleged that the two appointed themselves as joint coordinator and coordinator without any elections.He has raised the same issue in his plea before the high court. PTI HMP SKV RT