K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects renovation works at Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation and development works at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.Rao, after an aerial survey, visited the famous Yadagirigutta temple -- the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha -- and offered prayers.According to an official release, the chief minister surveyed the ongoing works of the main temple, the temple city and construction of a presidential suite on the hill in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.He visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at 'Balaalayam' where chief priest of the temple Laxmi Narsimhacharyulu and other priests welcomed him.Later, the chief minister inspected the reconstruction works of the main temple, the release said.It said Rao made some suggestions to the officials and sculptures and personally examined the development works taken up in and around the main temple sprawling 173 acres.The chief minister said that funds will be sanctioned for the construction of outer ring road covering two hills and instructed the officials to complete the reconstruction works of the temple and the outer ring road simultaneously.Meanwhile, members of Raju Vegesna Foundation, an NGO, handed over to the chief minister Rs 10 crore for the construction of 'Annadana Satram'.Rao had earlier visited the temple in November 2017.