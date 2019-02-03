scorecardresearch
K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects renovation works at Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation works at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.Rao, after an aerial survey, visited the famous Yadagirigutta temple -- the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha -- and offered prayers. He also inspected the ongoing temple development works in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, official sources said.Rao had earlier visited the temple in November 2017. PTI VVK SNE SOMSOM

