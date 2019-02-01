K P Singh assumes charge as officiating DGP Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) K P Singh, senior IPS officer of the 1985 batch, on Friday assumed the charge as officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana. The state government has assigned the charge of DGP, Haryana, to Singh, who is DG Haryana Human Rights Commission, in addition to his present duty, an official statement said. According to an official order, Singh has been assigned the charge of DGP of the Haryana police "till the finalisation of the ongoing process of regular appointment to the post as per guidelines of the Supreme Court". The tenure of incumbent DGP B S Sandhu, who was scheduled to retire in September 2018 ended on January 31 after he was granted a three-month extension in service earlier. The Supreme Court had on January 16 dismissed the pleas of five states, including Haryana, seeking modification of its order issued last year on the selection and appointment of director generals of police (DGPs). The apex court last month was hearing applications of various state governments, including Haryana, seeking implementation of their local laws regarding the selection and appointment of DGPs. Sandhu was due to retire on December 31 last year after the extension, but was to continue to remain in office till January 31 this year, according to the earlier order of the Supreme Court. Several states were seeking modification of the apex court's earlier order directing all the states to mandatorily take the assistance of the Union Public Service Commission in short-listing the names for appointing DGPs. The top court had on July 3 last year passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs. It said the states will have to send a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP.The commission will then prepare a panel and intimate the states, which in turn will immediately appoint one of the persons from that list. PTI SUN AQS