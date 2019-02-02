K S Alagiri appointed as Tamil Nadu PCC new president

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) K S Alagiri was appointed on Saturday as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee.Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar as new working presidents to assist him."The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing TNCC president Thirunavakkarasar," a statement issued by the Congress said.Gandhi has also appointed Mariyam Bibi and Miani Dalbot Shira as working presidents for Andaman and Nicobar Islands Mahila Congress and Meghalaya Mahila Congress.The Congress chief formed the Election Committee for Lakshadweep TCC and appointed national conveners and zonal coordinators.He also made some other appointments in the AICC SC Department for Pradesh Congress Committees of Delhi, Gujarat, Tripura, West Bengal and Chandigarh TCC. PTI SKC DPB