K S Dhatwalia assumes additional charge of director general of IIMC

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Senior IIS officer K S Dhatwalia Saturday assumed additional charge of the post of Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here. Dhatwalia, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Information Service (IIS), is at present Principal Director General (Research and Training) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Dhatwalia has held some important positions in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and as Director General (Media and Communications) in the Home Ministry. His last posting was Principal DG North East. Press Registrar of Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), K Ganesan, who retired on May 31, was holding the charge of IIMC. PTI AKV INDIND