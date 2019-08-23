K V Eapen given additional charge of Secretary in DoNER Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) K V Eapen has been given the additional charge of Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, an official order said on Friday.Eapen is a 1984-batch IAS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre.He is currently serving as the Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Department of Pension and Pensioner's Welfare."The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to K V Eapen... from 24.08.2019 to 08.09.2019 during the period of absence on training and leave of Dr Inder Jit Singh," the order said. PTI CPS SOMSOM