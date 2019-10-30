K Vijay Kumar completes tenure as advisor to J-K Guv

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday bid goodbye to Jammu and Kashmir after completion of his tenure as advisor to the governor, a day before the state is split into two Union territories.Kumar, a 1975-batch IPS officer, said there was speculation about his resignation.In his tweets, he said "Speculations rife on my 'resignation'. Please have a clarification that my term as adviser concludes and I carry good memories of my tenure.""My greetings and good wishes to all - former Governor, my fellow advisors...," Kumar said.He conveyed his best wishes to the administration and security forces, especially the Jammu and Kashmir Police, besides thanking the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Minister's office for their support.Kumar is likely to attend the the swearing-in ceremony of G C Murmu as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after which he will be returning to the national capital.The state has been bifurcated into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on Thursday. Sixty-seven-year-old Kumar, who shot to fame after he headed the Special Task Force (STF) which killed dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan in October 2004, was appointed as advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir governor in June last year.Initially, Kumar reported to N N Vohra, whose tenure came to a sudden end in August last year. Later, he continued as advisor to Satya Pal Malik, who was transferred to Goa last week. PTI SKL ANBANB