KA-ANANTH KUMAR HEGDE-RAO(rpt)

After controversial 'hand' remark,Hegde mocks Dinesh Gundu Rao Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Union minister Ananth KumarHegde Monday referred to Karnataka Congress president DineshGundu Rao as 'a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady', a day afterhe courted controversy over his remarks that 'the hand thattouches a Hindu girl's body should not be there.' The minister's barb targeted the Congress leader, whosewife is Tabassum Rao. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also slammed Hegdefor his controversial remarks about the Congress leader'swife, saying he is "unfit" to be a Union minister and deservesto be sacked. Gundu Rao had taken a potshot at Hegde for his reportedcomment at an event at Madikeri Sunday that the hand thattouches a Hindu girl's body should not be there He asked the (Hindu) community to be writers of historyand not just its readers. In response, Gundu Rao tweeted, "Wht are ur achievementsafter becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are urcontributions for Karnatakas development? All I can say forsure,its deplorable tht such people have become ministers &have managed to get elected as MPs." Hitting back at Rao, Hegde said "I shall definitely answerthis guy "@dineshgrao's queries, before which could he pleasereveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? Ionly know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady." Rao said, Sad to see "@AnantkumarH stoop to such lowlevels as to bring in personal issues. Guess its his lack ofculture. Guess he hasnt learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasnt run out, he can still try and become a moredignified human." Condemning Hegdes statement at Madikeri, SiddaramaiahMonday told reporters in Mysuru that the electorate has todecide whether Hegde was eligible to be a minister or not. "Is he (Hegde) eligible to be a minister, who calls uponpeople to chop of hands and commit murder? Siddaramaiahasked. Reacting to Hegde's remarks, Karnataka Home Minister M BPatil told reporters at Mangaluru that the union minister hasthe habit of making such speeches to 'incite communalpassions.' Patil said Hegde does not deserve to sit in Parliament ashe has no regard for Parliament or the Constitution. "He had earlier even gone to the extent of saying that theConstitution should be changed. All these statements are madeto create a communally charged up situation," Patil said. Patil said Hegde would have to bear the brunt of hiscontroversial statements in the coming Lok Sabha elections asthe people would react against him. The Home Minister was in Mangaluru en route to Puttur toattend a programme.