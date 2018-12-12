KA-METRO-PILLAR DEVELOPS CRACKS(mes1)

Metro pillar develops cracks, trains slowed down at damaged portion Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI): A metro rail pillar in the busyTrinity Station here has developed cracks, compelling theBengaluru Metro Rail authorities to slow down the speed of thetrains at the damaged portion. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he has directed theauthorities to suspend the services till the damaged portionwas repaired. "I am aware of the crack in a portion of the metro railroute. Technical experts on the subject have carried out aninspection. I have given a slew of directions. One is that the metro rail services should be stoppedbecause it should not cause any trouble to the public,"Kumaraswamy told reporters in Belagavi. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) hasraised a steel platform for the engineers to carry out tests. It said the affected portion was small and would notaffect the safety of the structure. "The affected portion is very small and will not affectoverall safety of the structure. The tests are being carriedout as a matter of abundant precaution," said BMRCL inastatement. The BMRCL said that it noticed a honeycomb in theconcrete beam near Trinity Station. "A more detailed inspection of concrete is required to bedone through non-destructive methods to ensure that theconcrete is adequately strong," the BMRCL said. Regular Metro rail users and those frequently using theroad beneath the elevated metro corridor expressed fears overthe damage to the Metro pillar. Vinay G, a resident living at Halasuru near the TrinityCircle said it was a cause for concern that the pillardeveloped a crack though initially authorities had said thatthe Metro elevated corridor was so strong that it would notrequire anymaintenance for the next 25 years. PTI GMS RA APRRBS RBS