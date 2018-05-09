KA-POLLS-RAHUL-ROADSHOW

Gandhi flays BJP govt for decision to privatise some PSUs

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today flayed the Modi government for its decision to privatise some public sector units and vowed that his party would protect them. Gandhi held several roadshows here to go give a final push to his partys prospects in the May 12 assembly polls. The congress president, who began the day with a visit to Dodda Ganapathi temple at Basavanagudi here, held several corner meetings in the city, a day before the campaign for the polls ends.

He said "When the institutions like HAL, BHEL, BEML and BEL were set up, the world laughed at India.

People said such factories were not needed in India but Bengaluru showed to the world what it can do. When roads are constructed BHEL is required, while HAL is required for building fighter planes."

He, however, rued that the present government at the Centre wants to "divest the gems like HAL, BEML and BHEL."

Gandhi said the government wants to take away contract of assembling the Rafale fighter plane from HAL to "Modis friend who has a debt of Rs 45,000 crore."

"When UPA was in power, the contract with the France based company was that the plane will be made in HAL. It would have created jobs to the people of Bengaluru. HAL has been making plane for us for the past 70 years," said Gandhi.

However, Gandhi said, the prime minister gave the contract of building the plane to "his friend who never made any planes."

Gandhi accused the prime minister of not letting the Parliament run to avoid discussions on the issues of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Rafale deal.

He said "We will raise in parliament. We will get their reply. I promise you that we will protect HAL, BEL, BHEL and HAL."

Flaying the prime minister for his silence on attacks on women and dalits, Gandhi advised him to show the way to the nation just as the founder of Bengaluru Kempegowda did to the people of Karnataka.

"It doesnt help when Modi doesnt speak a word when Dalits are beaten up. He says Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Here in Karnataka we give free education to girls whereas in UP a BJP MLA rapes a girl but the prime minister says nothing," the congress chief said.

He flayed the prime minister for doing "contrary to his resolve to end corruption."

Gandhi said Modi has fielded the most "corrupt" chief minister, referring to B S Yeddyurappa.

"You have seen Yeddyurappa. He was the most corrupt chief minister. The BJP has again projected him as the chief ministerial candidate. Why have you made Yeddyurappa as the CM candidate," said Gandhi.

He sought to know why Reddy brothers were given ticket.

Gandhi also questioned Modi why he brought Reddy brothers out of jail and planned to send them to Vidhana Soudha (the seat of the state legislature).