Karna govt scraps Bengaluru Vision Group Bengaluru, June 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government has disbanded the Bengaluru Vision Group which included top corporate heads such as Infosys founder N R Narayanamurthy and Wipro chairman Azim Premji. It issued an order dated June 8 disbanding the group, set up in April 2016 by the previous Congress government, with immediate effect. The order noted that the Bengaluru Vision Group, headed by the Chief Minister, was only an advisory committee, in which businessmen, experts and those who have concern for the city were nominated. It added that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee was a constitutionally recognised body comprising 70 to 80 members with maximum public representatives. "This committee has the responsibility to prepare the development plan of this city, the government order said. PTI GMS VS VS VS