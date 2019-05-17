Kabir Khan's '83 set to go on floors in June in Glasgow

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial venture "'83" is set to go on floors from June 5 in Glasgow, Scotland.The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983. The team will shoot at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.Since its a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that its going on the floors, starting with the Glasgow schedule, everyones excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the 83 team, Kabir said in a statement.The film will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sharma, Ammy Virk and Hardy Sandhu. PTI SHDSHD