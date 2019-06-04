Kailash Gahlot pays surprise visit to transport authority, interacts with people

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Tuesday made a surprise visit to the transport authority office at Sarai Kale Khan here as part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'direct citizen feedback' and 'project monitoring' initiative.Gahlot, accompanied by senior Transport Department officers, interacted with people at the office and sought to know their problems."The minister said that women's safety is a big thing and the fare waiver (for metro and bus rides) is just a small step towards it. He also said the department is consulting non-profit groups to deploy marshals in cluster buses for women's safety," an official accompanying Gahlot said.Announcing his government's proposal for free travel in public transport for women, Kejriwal had on Monday said that all Delhi Transport Corporation buses have marshals in them and the government had ordered their deployment in cluster buses run by Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS).Like Gahlot, other Delhi ministers were also in the field to find out the problems faced by people. They visited government facilities like hospitals, schools, clinics and public dealing offices to get a first-hand account of their functioning. PTI VIT VIT DIVDIV