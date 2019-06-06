Kairana SHO suspended over corruption charges

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 6 (PTI) The in-charge of the Kairana police station has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty, officials said Thursday.SHO Rajender Nager was suspended Wednesday following complaints of corruption against him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.The action was taken after a group of traders, led by BJP MLA Tejendra Nirval, met the SP to complain against Nager, police said. PTI COR IJT