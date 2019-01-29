Kal Penn-starrer comedy gets pilot order from NBC

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) NBC has green lit the pilot of a new comedy show, starring Kal Penn in the lead.The untitled show, described as a single-camera project, has been co-written by Penn and Matt Murray, reported Variety. The duo will also executive produce the series.The story follows former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.Michael Schur will serve as a supervising executive producer on the project via his Fremulon Entertainment banner. David Miner and Dan Spilo are also executive producing.Penn most recently starred in ABC drama series "Designated Survivor". The show was recently revived by Netflix for a third season. PTI RB RB