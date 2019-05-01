Kal Penn wishes to be part of 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Indian-American actor Kal Penn says he wants to star in one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian TV, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".The 42-year-old actor, who was born in the US to Gujarati Indian parents, got his Twitter followers cracking up after he posted a video of himself Monday, posing as a fictitious Gujarati character called "Ladies Bhai".He captioned the clip: "Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt."The actor talked about 'Ladies Bhai' in his mother tongue, Gujarati, with the cameraperson in the 44-second-long video, which had English subtitles.Penn portrayed himself as a boastful man bragging about a kiss he shared with his next-door neighbour.A fan suggested 'Ladies Bhai' must be included in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", to which the "Harold & Kumar" star replied, "You joke but this has legit been a goal."His video has since received over 4,000 likes and has fans rooting for him to be a part of the show.The series, that has been on air since 2008, is based on the column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chashma' written by late journalist-playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine "Chitralekha". Penn, also known for Mira Nair's "The Namesake" and "How I Met Your Mother" series, currently stars in Netflix show "Designated Survivor". PTI CORR RB RDS RBRB