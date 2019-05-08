Kalavathi G V appointed CEO of Philips Innovation Campus in India

(Eds: Correcting name in para 1) New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Philips India Wednesday said Kalavathi G V has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru.Kalavathi, currently the head of Global Customer Service and Operations for Philips' Healthcare Informatics business, will succeed Srinivas Prasad M R, Philips said in a statement.She has over 23 years of experience in business, product segment and engineering leadership and has led global teams handling projects that span product, solution development and delivery life-cycles, it added."India is on the cusp of digital transformation, and with the growing application of disruptive technologies we are strengthening our focus on delivering personalised solutions for growth geographies," Kalavathi said.Established in 1996, Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru is a premier software research and development unit in Philips.It currently has over 3,500 people working towards developing products and innovative solutions across the healthcare continuum to improve people's health from disease prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and home-based care. PTI AKT BALBAL