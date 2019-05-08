Kalavathi G V to Lead Philips Innovation Campus in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Philips India today announced the appointment of Kalavathi G V as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bengaluru, effective from May 2, 2019. Kalavathi, currently the head of Global Customer Service and Operations for Philips Healthcare Informatics business, will succeed Srinivas Prasad M R, who as CEO of PIC for the last 6 years was instrumental in establishing PIC as a global innovation hub for Royal Philips. The new PIC CEO Kalavathi has over 23 years of experience in business, product segment and engineering leadership and has led global teams handling projects that span product, solution development and delivery lifecycles. I am honored to be appointed as the new head of Philips Innovation Campus and to take over the reins from Srinivas Prasad, who has been an inspirational leader, says Kalavathi. India is on the cusp of digital transformation, and with the growing application of disruptive technologies we are strengthening our focus on delivering personalized solutions for growth geographies. This is a great time for us to scale up and sustain our efforts to realize meaningful innovations that will help to achieve Philips mission to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation. Kalavathi joined Philips in 2007 as the head of PICs CT (Computed Tomography) engineering team, and took up the role of Segment Director for PET-MRI (Positron Emission Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging) in 2010. Subsequently, she was Global R&D Leader for Philips Integrated Clinical Application Platform and later, she led the companys Mammography business. Most recently, she was the head of Global Customer Service and Operations for Philips Healthcare Informatics business group, where she was globally responsible for strategic and operational leadership. Kalavathi has a degree in Computer Science from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru. Philips Innovation Campus was established in 1996 in Bengaluru as a premier software research and development unit in Philips. It is currently home to over 3,500 brilliant minds working towards one goal developing products and innovative solutions across the healthcare continuum to improve peoples health from disease prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and home-based care. About Royal PhilipsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.Image: Philips India - Kalavathi G V PWRPWR