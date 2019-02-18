Kalimat Telecom Selects Parallel Wireless for Network Build Out

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Operator Plans to Deploy Parallel Wireless' Virtualized HetNet and Core Solutions to Provide Mobile Broadband Services and Pave the Road to 5G New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading provider of the worlds first end-to-end software-based unified network solution across All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), today announced that Kalimat Telecom, a subsidiary of Kuwaits Trade Links, has selected Parallel Wireless to build out their mobile broadband network in Iraq. According to the GSMA Mobile Economy: Middle East and North Africa 2018 report, Iraq has only a 52% wireless Internet penetration rate, presenting a great opportunity for telecom service providers in that market. Poor infrastructure and high operating costs are currently stunting development. Kalimat recognized the inflexibility of legacy cellular solutions to bring digital services to the Iraqi population that is hungry for digital services. Parallel Wireless's fully-virtualized HetNet and core solutions enable Kalimat to deploy a distributed virtualized mobile broadband network delivering consumer and enterprise wireless services across the region cost-effectively and on an accelerated timeline. The Parallel Wireless software-based architecture delivers ease of deployment and the flexibility required to meet the changing needs of this market. This will be one of the largest fully virtualized commercial mobile broadband networks in the region. With Parallel Wireless, the overall CAPEX, OPEX and complexity associated with building out and managing the network issignificantly reduced through network automation. As a result, the high-speed mobile broadband network will provide the region with a range of advanced new residential and business voice and data services, helping with the digital society realization. Supporting quotesWilson Varghese, Group CEO Trade Links and CEO, Kalimat Telecom, said, We initially selected Parallel Wireless based on their innovation in the area of Open RAN and virtualization and their work with some of the worlds leading MNOs. Our decision has been reinforced many times throughout the initial deployment, as we were continually impressed by the speed with which we were able to move from lab trials to roll-outs; a process that took very little time for us to virtualize the core services required for the success of the project to deliver a better service to our customers, rural, suburban or urban, across regions. Amrit Heer, Head of Business Development, EME, Parallel Wireless said, We are committed to our role to help eliminate the digital divide. We work with partners such as Kalimat Telecom to help them cost-effectively enable connectivity by simplifying installation and increasing flexibility and sustainability through our software for new wireless network buildouts. As a result, the costs associated with building or modernizing mobile networks is reduced and connectivity can be brought to every single person in the world. Kalimat Telecom Ltd. is known to be one of Iraqs leading telecommunications providers offering voice and data services to home, corporate and private sector customers across the country. Iraq is one of the worlds most exciting high-growth telecom markets, and Kalimat Telecom is following through with the aim to employ and support the Iraqi people, we are helping to build an ever-improving international reputation for the new Iraq. Kalimat Telecom is a leading telecoms player that handles the voice traffic and data transfer needs of the Iraqi consumer between different regions of the country, ensuring improved call completion rates, prompt bill settlement and increased revenue for its operation.AboutKalimat Telecom Follow Kalimat on Twitter. About Trade LinksTrade Links is a privately held global services company with business operations in the USA, Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, China and Philippines. It caters to a variety of industries through several business divisions. These business divisions operate under the Trade Links name and provide multiple product lines and services including aviation, engineering and construction, communication, logistics, transportation, HVAC and refrigeration, housing and project support. With its mission to simplify the globe and redefine boundaries, Trade Links was established in Kuwait in 1997 and has grown into a multi-dimensional corporation with business interests in many industries. For more information, please visit www.tlinksme.com/divisions/telecom. About Parallel WirelessParallel Wireless mission is to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The unified end-to-end 2G GSM, 3G UMTS, 4G LTE, and 5G Open RAN solution enables operators to deploy any G cellular networks with real-time SON as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, IoT, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as the best performing vendor across all Gs by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 50 industry awards including MWC19 GLOMO nomination for best mobile network infrastructure along with Huawei and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC). Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter. Image: Photo 1 PWRPWR