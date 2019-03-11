Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 1,288 c

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,288 crore. The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured projects of Rs 771 crore primarily in international markets, KPTL said in a statement.Its oil and gas business bagged two projects totalling Rs 517 crore, the company added. "These new orders along with the order announced during the year will help us to deliver sustainable and profitable growth ahead. We remain confident to meet our revenue and margin guidance for financial year 2018-19," Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said. KPTL is a specialised engineering, procurement and construction company in India engaged in power T&D, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business.It is executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC and the Far East. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU