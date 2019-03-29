Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 588 cr in international markets

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) Friday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 588 crore in international markets. The transmission and distribution business has secured projects of Rs 588 crore in international markets, KPTL said in a statement. "Our total order inflows for 2018-19 is approximately Rs 8,500 crore and we are favourably placed/L1 in orders of Rs 1,800 crore. Given the order book and visibility, we are confident to deliver healthy growth in revenue and profitability for 2019-20," KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said in the statement. KPTL is a specialised engineering procurement and construction company engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission and distribution. The company is currently executing several contracts in India, Africa, Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East. PTI KKS RVKRVK