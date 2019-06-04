Kalpataru Launches ‘Starlight’ on Kolshet Road, Thane

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaKalpataru, Indias leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of 'Starlight', a premium multi-amenity residential development within its upcoming integrated township on Kolshet Road, Thane (W).'Starlight offers 1, 2, 3, 4 BHK and 3 BHK Sky Loft apartments. The project incorporates several innovative, state-of-art design features which finely balance exclusivity and privacy, with functionality and efficient use of space. Thoughtful placement of walls, doors and windows enable efficient furniture layout without space wastage, besides good cross ventilation for maximum functionality and comfort.'Starlight' builds to the green island concept, where apartment windows open to green landscaped spaces. Large windows designed to trace the suns path enable good natural ventilation and sunlight throughout the year.Thoughtfully designed internal pathways are high on visual delight and lavishly conceptualized entrance lobbies of the towers enhance the arrival experience. The project offers its residents the very best in leisure, sports and community living facilities. Class leading amenities include gym and spa, fitness centre, multiple activity and indoor games room, Olympic- length swimming pool, toddlers pool, poolside cabana, childrens play area, viewing decks and function hall. The peripheral amenities are racquet club (badminton, tennis, table tennis & squash courts), cricket pitch, putting greens, jogging trails, multipurpose court and outdoor fitness zone. The project has recreational zones at the eco- deck, coupled with landscaped terraces on the towers that present the perfect amalgamation of comfort and luxury.The project is situated adjacent to the iconic 20.5 acre Grand Central Park being developed by Kalpataru for TMC. The park draws inspiration from New Yorks Central Park, Chicagos Millennium Park and Londons Regent Park, and is being created by a team comprising of prominent global architects, landscape designers and planners.Hans Brouwer of HB Design, Singapore, credited with projects such Bangkoks iconic residential landmark, The River is the design architect. Aedas Pte. Ltd., Singapore, architect to iconic projects such as the new World Trade Centre, Jakarta, the 82 storey Ocean Heights Residential Towers in Dubai are the master planners. Arup, Hong Kong, expert consultants on tall buildings and partners to iconic projects such as Beijings landmark Birds Nest Olympic Stadium, is the structural consultant. Award winning design studio ONE Landscape, which has worked on path breaking projects such as Quy Nhon Culture Park, Vietnam and One Island East Plaza, Hong Kong is the landscape designer. Situated close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Thane circular railway, besides Ghodbunder Road and Thane Railway station, the projects central location will offer residents easy connectivity options to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane. The projects close proximity to several prominent educational institutions, shopping, recreation and healthcare facilities will provide residents multiple options for their various lifecycle needs. The project has been registered as Sector 5-Wing C, Sector 5-Wing G & H and Sector 5-Wing J & K, Sector 5-Wing D, E & F via MahaRERA registration number: P51700020196, P51700020175, P51700020264 & P51700016308 respectively and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. About KalpataruKalpataru is one of Indias leading real estate companies. A recipient of several global awards in design and quality, Kalpataru has created defining landmarks that have set new standards in real estate development for fifty years. From building Mumbais tallest residential tower in the 1970s, a record that stood for the next over quarter century, to introducing the concept of 1.5 and 2.5 bedroom homes, to building Asias first and worlds sixth Platinum LEED certified building, to being among the earliest adopters of eco-friendly construction methodologies, Kalpatarus projects are today vibrant lifespaces for thousands of satisfied families, and ever growing. Built on the strong value set of ethics, quality, prudence, humility, respect and transparency, the Kalpatarus projects spread across multiple cities have redefined the skylines of the cities which they proudly adorn. Kalpataru Limited is part of the Kalpataru Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics.For more information on the company, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/