Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 1,322 crore

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,322 crore in domestic and overseas markets."KPTL's transmission and distribution business has secured orders in India, Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi and Peru totalling Rs 943 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.The company has also received a composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd) for Rs 379 crore in a consortium. Shares of KPTL were trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 360.70 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANUANU