Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,463 cr

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged orders worth of Rs 1,463 crore in the domestic market.

In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured order worth Rs 672 crore from PGCIL and state electricity boards (SEBs) for transmission line and gas insulated substation (GIS).

The company has also secured two orders for laying of pipeline and associated works totalling Rs 581 crore from IOCL and GAIL.

KPTL said it has bagged a design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification...from RVNL for Rs 210 crore in a JV consortium.

"Our order book visibility post these orders is in the range of Rs 14,000 crore which will assist in achieving growth of 15-20 per cent for the financial year 2018- 19," Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPTL, said.

KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.

The stock was up 2.70 per cent at Rs 484.25 on the BSE.