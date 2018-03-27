Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 901 crore

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) today said it has bagged three orders worth Rs 901 crore.

The company bagged a turnkey order from the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation for construction of 765 kV D/C transmission lines and a Rs 64 crore contract from the Power Grid Corporation and state electricity boards for GIS substation and transmission line, it said in a release.

The third contract worth Rs 195 crore was awarded by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification, including overhead equipment and traction substation works.

"We have received orders worth Rs 9,350 crore in the current financial year 2017-18, which is a growth of 50 per cent compared to last year. Our current year order inflow has been consistent across all sectors including transmission and substation, pipeline and railways," its managing director and chief executive officer Manish Mohnot said.

He further added the company will continue to focus on achieving profitable growth for fiscal 2018-19 with the current visibility of order book. PTI PSK SS SS