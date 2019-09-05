Kalraj Mishra to take oath as Raj governor on Monday

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra will take oath as Rajasthan governor on Monday.Mishra will reach Jaipur by a state aeroplane on Sunday evening and will stay at the Raj Bhawan's guest house, an official statement said.He will take oath as state governor on Monday at 1.10 pm, it said.Mishra, who was recently appointed as Himachal Pradesh governor, has been shifted to Rajasthan.Seventy-eight-year-old Mishra will succeed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who recently completed his five-year tenure as the Rajasthan governor. PTI AG RAXRAX