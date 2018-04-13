Kalyani Group, BAE Systems to develop air defence guns

Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) The USD 2.5 billion diversified business conglomerate Kalyani Group and BAE Systems, engaged in developing defence, aerospace and security solutions, today formed an alliance to "develop air defence guns" for the security forces. For developing the air defence guns, Kalyani Group formed a "strategic partnership" with BAE Systems at the on-going DefExpo, organised by Ministry of Defence, at Thiruvidanthai, about 40kms from here. "We are now expanding our profile in the defence segment to include air defence Guns and ammunition, in order to provide solutions to security forces for terminal air defence," Bharat Forge Ltd, President and CEO (Defence and Aerospace), Rajinder Singh Bhatia said. Bharat Forge Ltd is the flagship company of Kalyani Group. Kalyani Group and BAE Systems as per the partnership have agreed to partner for "transfer of technology" for developing the Air Defence Guns and Ammunition. "BAE Systems advanced technology will be complemented with Bharat Forge Ltds world-class design, development and manufacturing capabilities", he added. PTI VIJ SS