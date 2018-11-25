Kamal Haasan condoles Ambareesh's death

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Kannada star Ambareesh, saying the former minister had a 'child-like' heart. "Ambareesh was my friend for 42 years. Rugged looks,child-like heart. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and friends like me," he said in a tweet in Tamil. Ambareesh, a former Karnataka minister, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 66. Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films, including a couple of Tamil flicks, and had also served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. PTI SA GVSGVS