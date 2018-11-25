Kamal Haasan, Stalin condole death of actor-turned-politician Ambareesh

(Eds: Adding more reax) Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Kannada star Ambareesh, saying the former minister had a 'child-like' heart, while an apex actors' body described his death as an "irreparable loss" for the Indian cinema industry.DMK president and state Leader of Opposition MK Stalin also expressed grief over the Kannada star's passing away and described him as "legendary"."Ambareesh was my friend for 42 years. Rugged looks, child-like heart. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and friends like me," Haasan said in a tweet in Tamil.Ambareesh, a former Karnataka minister, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 66.Meanwhile, the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) mourned the loss of the veteran actor, recalling his ascent to stardom, besides his successful stint in politics."He had created history in the fields of cinema and politics and his demise is an irreparable loss for the country and the cinema industry," a SIAA statement said.The association, headed by senior actor M Nasser, pointed out at Ambareesh's cordial relations with the SIAA and recalled that he had made his on-screen debut with a 'small role' in a Kannada movie.He later played the villain's character in many films before graduating as a hero, it said, adding that he later enjoyed a good fan support.Ambareesh had acted in a number of movies in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the statement added.DMK chief Stalin expressed grief over the actor's death."Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of legendary Kannada actor #Ambareesh. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and all his fans," he tweeted.Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar also condoled the demise of the veteran star.On Saturday, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had condoled the death of Ambareesh, calling him his "best friend"."A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish," he had said on Twitter.Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films, including a couple of Tamil flicks, and had also served as the Karnataka minister of Housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. PTI SA IJT