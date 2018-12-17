Kamal Nath announces sops after taking charge as MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday said incentives would be granted to industries giving preference to the state's youths in recruitment and announced a slew of other sops as he got down to the business of running the first Congress government in the state 15 years.Nath, who did not contest the November 28 assembly elections, was sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh this afternoon.Talking to reporters at the state secretariat after taking charge, Nath announced setting up of four garment parks in the state to generate job opportunities.Nath also increased the financial assistance provided under the 'Kanyadan Yojana' to Rs 51,000 from around Rs 26,000 now.The scheme covers families having girls of marriageable age.He said government incentives would be offered to industries which give 70 per cent of their jobs to the youths from the state."This (new garment parks) would increase opportunities for youths besides creating auxiliary jobs in hotels and packagings. There is a need to increase economic activities in Madhya Pradesh," Nath said.To a question about the Cabinet formation, Nath said he has not yet taken any decision in this regard and would start thinking in this direction from Tuesday. "The Cabinet would be balanced," he said. Asked about arrangements of funds for farm loan-waiver and other schemes, Nath said, "New resources would be developed to arrange funds.. the BJP has admitted the truth that they have left the state's treasury in a bad shape." To a question about banning RSS shakhas in government buildings which was promised in the Congress manifesto, Nath said, "We have talked about following similar rules enacted by the Centre and the Gujarat government." The Congress won 114 assembly seats and secured the support of seven more MLAs - SP (1) and BSP (2) and four independents - to cross the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the 72-year-old Congress veteran who was at the forefront in steering the party to a win in the assembly polls. PTI ADU MAS RSY TIRTIR