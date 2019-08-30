Kamal Nath meets Cong chief amid talks of changing MP party president

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, amid reports of infighting in the state unit over appointment of a new president.Talk of appointing a new party chief for Madhya Pradesh came up after Nath expressed his desire to quit the post after becoming the chief minister.Nath brushed aside speculation that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters are vying for him to be appointed to the the post and the former Guna MP is reportedly unhappy with the developments in the state. "I don't think that he (Scindia) is unhappy," Nath told reporters, when asked whether the scion of the Gwalior royal family is miffed with the Congress leadership in the state.Scindia was not available for comments.Names of those doing the round for the post of state president include state minister Bala Bachchan, Shobha Ozha and Ajay Singh. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB