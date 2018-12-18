Kamal Nath shouldn't go Shiv Sena way: CPI on 'outsider' comment

(Eds: Correcting name of Shiv Sena in para 3) /R New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday asked newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to not "follow the ideals" of the Shiv Sena, as moving from one state to another for employment was a common phenomenon. Nath had told reporters after taking office on Monday that his government would provide incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and indicated that migrants from Uttar Pradesh get employment at the cost of the local population. "Kamal Nath should not follow the ideals of Shiv Sena of Maharashtra. He is a leader of (the) Congress. He must understand tradition of (the) Congress. (The) Congress can't go for parochial ideals," said CPI general secretary Atul Anjaan, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. Anjaan said despite the fact that the most number of prime ministers were elected from Uttar Pradesh, it remained one of the poorest states in the country. "(Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi is also elected to the Lok Sabha from UP. Rahul Gandhi must think such type of comments by the MP CM will be taken by the people of the state with a pinch of salt," Anjaan added. PTI DMB HMB