Kamal Nath targets PM Modi over Gujarat storm tweet

Bhopal, Apri 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet on unseasonal rains, charging he was concerned only about Gujarat. Overnight rains in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have left nearly 30 people dead. Soon after the prime minister expressed anguish over loss of lives in the unseasonal rain and storm in Gujarat, Nath took to twitter to say, "You are the PM of the country not Gujarat". Nath said unseasonal rain in Madhya Pradesh claimed over 10 lives but the prime minister expressed concern only for Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday morning expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain."Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected," he had tweeted.Later the prime minister said, "we stand in solidarity with all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall in various parts of the country". PTI DVDV