Kamdhenu reports Q3 Net at Rs 4 crore

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Countrys leading TMT maker Kamdhenu today posted 78 per cent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had clocked Rs 2.3-crore in the year-ago- quarter.

The firms net revenue from operations also grew by 38 per cent to Rs 305.1 crore from Rs 221.8 crore during the year ago period, Kamdhenu Ltd said in a statement.

During the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, Kamdhenus PAT jumped 60 per cent to Rs 10 crore as compared to Rs 6 crore during the nine-month period a year-ago.

Its revenue also rose 38 per cent to Rs 803 crore as compared to Rs 583 crore in April-December of 2016-17.

Kamdhenu Chairman and Managing Director Satish Kumar Agarwal said, "We have seen strong performance of the quarter and nine months of FY18. Net revenue from the paint business has also increased by 18 per cent in the nine months of FY18. During the current year, we have increased the royalty charges on our new premium product KAMDHENU NXT TMT bars by Rs 100 per metric tonne.

Governments focus is on infrastructure sector. This is a good sign for steel, cement and related sectors. It has an aim of building a huge number of affordable house which will require building materials like steel, cement paint, etc."

For the paints division, the company is focusing on eco- friendly and premium decorative paints.

With an aim to capture a bigger pie in the domestic paints market, Kamdhenu has joined hands with Spanish firm Graphenstone to launch high quality, eco-friendly volatile organic compound (VOC) free paints in India.

Shares of the company today ended 4.91 per cent higher at Rs 255.25 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ADI BAL