Kangana and I share beautiful relationship, says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she shares a beautiful relationship with Kangana Ranaut, who is working with her in "Panga".Ashwiny and Kangana have teamed up for the first time for a sports drama film "Panga". In the film Kangana plays the role of a national level Kabaddi player. "I am very excited about Kangana. We have completed one schedule of the film," Ashwiny told reporters here at Star Screen Awards 2018 Sunday night. "Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of 'Panga'. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma'am and Jassi Gill. Pankaj Tripathi will join us in few days. It is a very different environment and we are having great time," she added. Ashwiny said the next shooting schedule will start in February. The"Bareilly Ki Barfi" director is looking forward to the release of the film. The movie produced by Fox Star Studios will hit the screens sometime next year.