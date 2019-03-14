Kangana never told me she is upset: Aamir Khan

(Eds: Changing headline) Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday said he was not aware of Kangana Ranaut being upset with him for not supporting her film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". Kangana, in an interview, had claimed that she had attended the screening of Aamir's films "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", but the actor did not return the favour when it came to her movies. "She was upset with me? Why?" Aamir asked when informed about Kangana's statement. "She never told me she is upset with me. When I meet her I will ask her," he added.Post "Manikarnika" release, Kangana had attacked various Bollywood celebrities including Aamir and Alia Bhatt for not backing her films. Aamir was speaking to the reporters on his 54th birthday. PTI KKP SHDSHD