Kanika Dhillon rubbishes role in Dia-Sahil split, actor comes out in her support

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Writer Kanika Dhillon on Friday slammed media reports claiming that she was the reason behind Sahil Sangha's split from actor Dia Mirza.Dia, who announced her separation with Sahil on Thursday in a joint statement, also came out in her support, saying it was "unfortunate" that a section of media had dragged the "Manmarziyaan" writer's name in their split. Kanika and director Prakash Kovelamudi also revealed on Thursday that they had split two years ago though they collaborated as a writer and director on "Judgementall Hai Kya". Media reports in Mumbai claimed that Kanika and Sahil's growing friendship was the reason behind both the couple's decision to split. "It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," Kanika said in a statement.She also took to Twitter to slam the report saying tabloids should be "a little more responsible". "Laughable-despicable-irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job... Just because two news items come at the same time, they can't be interlinked. It's not a potpourri... Please get over it and let us get back to work," she wrote. Dia, in a social media post, said she was upset to see Kanika's image being tarnished like that. "This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised."What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman, I will not stand for another womans name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie," she wrote. In a series of posts, the actor-activist said their request for privacy should be respected by the media. "I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you," she added. Kanika also responded to Dia's tweet and thanked her. "Thank you Dia. Always admired your work.. And now admire you more for your graciousness and what you stand for as a woman and as a person."