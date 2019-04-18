Kanpur man flung shoes at BJP leaders during presser to grab attention: Police

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Shakti Bhargava, a Kanpur-based doctor, hurled shoes at BJP leaders during a press conference on Thursday only to grab attention, the Delhi Police said after a joint interrogation by its Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau.A joint team of the IB and Delhi Police's Special Cell and Security Wing interrogated Bhargava for several hours and nothing incriminating was found against him, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said."He hurled shoes (at the BJP leaders) only to grab attention," the officer said, adding that he was released after the interrogation as no complaint was received from the BJP.The police also recovered Bhargava's visiting card from him, which showed that he was a surgeon by profession and also owned a hospital in Kanpur.Bhargava is facing legal cases related to property and income tax, sources said.He entered the BJP headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Thursday by showing his identity card.The incident took place when a scheduled press conference of BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narasimha Rao was on.Bhargava threw a shoe and flung another after stepping close to the dais when Rao was attacking the Congress, accusing it of "defaming" the Hindu religion by linking it to terrorism during its rule at the Centre. PTI AMP SLB PR PR SOMSOM