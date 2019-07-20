Kanu Behl's announces next project 'Agra' with Rahul Roy

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Kanu Behl's next directorial will be "Agra", featuring Rahul Roy.Roy, who made a name for himself in the '90s by starring in films such as "Aashiqui", "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee", "Junoon" and "Sapne Sajan Ke", is making a comeback to big screen with "Agra"."Agra", which is Behl's follow-up to his 2015 film "Titli", will chronicle the sexual dynamics that operate within a close dysfunctional family.The project, produced by Yoodlee films, also features Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal and Ruhani Sharma ,Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. "'Agra' is a story of a cosmos of a family throbbing and pulsating, hunting and escaping the dynamic energies that people in the family inhabit. Its an exploration of space in an increasingly crowded world, and the quest for a sexual odyssey of an individual here. "Having a production house like Yoodlee Films to come onboard and back this project gives me confidence in their commitment to create meaningful cinema cinema which is at once relevant and unique in content," Behl said in a statement.Siddharth Anand Kumar, Producer Yoodlee Films and VP, Films and TV Saregama India, said the new project reiterates the company's commitment to create quality cinema."The fact that we have a talent like Kanu Behl is in charge of bringing this riveting story to screen makes this an exciting proposition to look out for all cine-goers," he added."Agra" will go on floors later this month and is expected to be released early next year. PTI RB SHDSHD