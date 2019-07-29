Kanwar pilgrim electrocuted in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A kanwar pilgrim died here on Monday after coming in contact with an overhead electricity cable, police said.Neeraj (35) was on way to Haridwar in a tractor-trolley when an overhead electricity cable fell on him in Kamrajpur village, SHO Ramesh Chandra Sharma said. The kanwariya suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died, the SHO said. Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17. PTI CORR NAV CK