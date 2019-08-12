Kanwariya attacked near Idgah in UP's Badaun, 12 injured

Badaun (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) At least 12 'kanwariya' were on Monday injured, one of them seriously, when they were attacked by a group of people who objected to their playing loud music outside an Idgah here on Badaun-Bisauli road while Eid prayers were being offered, police said. The incident occurred in Islamnagar police station area when the kanwariya, who were returning in a tractor trolley from Haridwar, were passing in front the Idgah, they said.Senior SP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said stones were pelted on kanwariya and they were "chased for nearly two kilometers for playing loud music on their vehicle while Eid-al-Adha Namaaz was being offered". Though the kanwariya stopped the music, an exchange of words took place between the two sides leading to stone pelting by people belonging to a particular community who outnumbered the other side, the police said.The stone pelters also attacked the policemen on duty at the spot and at least eight constables, including three women constables, had to take shelter in a nearby petrol pump to save themselves, the police saidThey said 12 kanwariya were injured, one of them seriously, in the incident.Additional forces and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control, the SSP saidEid this year coincides with last Monday of the holy month of Shravan when Hindus offer prayers and offer Ganges water at Shiva temples.Senior officials were camping in the area, the SSP added. Kanwariya are Shiva devotees who undertake the annual yatra from Haridwar during monsoon to collect the holy water of Ganges which they offer to idols of Lord Shiva, especially on Monday, while walking all the way to their home towns. PTI COR SAB SMI RT