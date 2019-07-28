Kanwariya youth electrocuted in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A Kanwariya youth has died of electrocution at a make-shift pilgrims' camp in Shambhu Dayal Degree College here, police said Sunday. The deceased was identified as Naanu (16), a resident of Vijay Nagar, they said, adding the teenager died on Saturday night. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said Naanu had returned from Haridwar after getting Ganga Jal to pay obeisance to the Shivling at Dudheshwar Nath temple in the city. According to preliminary reports, Naanu touched an iron pole, which was being used to install halogen lights, however, the pole was conducting electricity due to the rains. Upon getting information, the police reached the spot and rushed Naanu to the district hospital, where the attending doctors declared him brought dead. Reports of Naanu's death spread in the area and a group of Kanwariyas reached the emergency room of the hospital and created ruckus, officials said. The Kanwariyas demanded early arrest of the "errant" electricity contractor at the pilgrims' camp. Officials reached the spot and pacified the Kanwariyas. An FIR has been lodged against the electricity contractor under sections of the IPC, SSP Singh said. PTI CORR INDIND