Kanye West goes on Twitter rant against Drake, says the rapper is threatening him and his family

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) The feud between Kanye West and Drake is far from over as in a Twitter rant the record producer has claimed that the Canadian rapper has threatened him and his family. "Drake called trying to threaten me," read one of Kanye's over 100 tweets. He added," So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk". The musician backed up his claims by sharing the details of a violent incident involving a fan and fellow rapper, Pusha T. An incident that took place during Pusha T's Toronto concert in November where an irate fan rushed the stage and splashed him with liquid.The concertgoers were immediately and violently pushed back, ending with a victim in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times."The kid he had run on stage at Pusha's concert is in critical condition," Kanye wrote. Drake and Kanye have been feuding ever since Drake's longtime rival Pusha, 41, released the song "Infrared" in May, which West produced. In the song, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.Following the song's release Drake and Pusha started insulting each other on social media. Pusha came up with one more diss track, "The Story of Adidon". Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake's anger, habit of walking away from relationships, his mother, and one portion of lyrics which revealed the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux. In his tweets Kanye also stated his displeasure with Drake texting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, collaborating with rapper Travis Scott in a song that had "sneak disses" against West, and other grievances.Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, also supported her husband in tweets posted on Friday."My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world," she wrote."Drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake," she added.